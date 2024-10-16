Airline apologizes for showing racy movie on flight

(NOTE NATURE) Australia’s Qantas Airlines has issued an apology after showing the R-rated movie Daddio, starring Dakota Johnson, during a flight from Sydney to Tokyo.

The film includes a number of graphic scenes involving male genitalia and repeated use of the F word, according to The Guardian.

Once crew members realized the mistake, the movie was stopped and replaced with a children’s film.

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience,” a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected.”

Some passengers posted about their experience on social media after the flight, according to The Guardian, including one who joked, “[The film] was featuring Dakota Johnson and I really thought they were playing Madame Web or something – I honestly don’t know if that would’ve been worse.”