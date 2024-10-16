Judge hits first home run of this postseason and Yankees beat Guardians 6-3 for 2-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run drive into Monument Park for his first home run of this postseason, and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 to take a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead. Judge, who entered with just one RBI in the playoffs, hit a sacrifice fly in a two-run second and hit his 14th career postseason home run, a seventh-inning drive off Hunter Gaddis. After a day off, Game 3 is Thursday in Cleveland. The Yankees lead the ALCS 2-0 for the first time since 2009 against the Los Angeles Angels.