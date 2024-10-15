Who says the post office isn’t reliable?

They say better late than never, but that’s debatable, especially when it involves a job application that you sent nearly 50 years earlier.

After applying for a position as a motorcycle stunt driver back in 1976, 70-year-old Tizi Hodson of Lincolnshire, England, just recently found out why she never got a response — the application had been sitting behind a post office drawer all that time, according to the BBC.

At the top of the returned letter was a handwritten note that read, “Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late.”

“How they found me when I’ve moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery,” she said.

Luckily for Tizi, there were plenty of other jobs awaiting her. Throughout her career she’s worked as a snake handler and horse whisperer in Africa; learned to fly; and became an aerobatic pilot and flying instructor.