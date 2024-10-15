MLB Playoffs Monday

Soto, Stanton homers back Rodón as Yankees take advantage of wild Guardians to win ALCS opener 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto homered during New York’s three-run third inning, Carlos Rodón got his first postseason win and the Yankees took advantage of Cleveland’s wildness in a 5-2 victory in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Cleveland became only the second team to throw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches in a postseason inning and tied a postseason record with five overall. Guardians pitchers walked six in a nine-batter span and nine overall. Giancarlo Stanton added his 13th career postseason homer for the Yankees, who are seeking a record 41st AL pennant. Game 2 is at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lindor homers as Mets stop Dodgers’ scoreless streak in 7-3 win, head to NY with NLCS tied 1-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos homered as the New York Mets stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ record-tying postseason scoreless streak in a 7-3 victory, tying the NL Championship Series at a game apiece. Lindor added to his storybook season with a leadoff homer in the first inning against Ryan Brasier. Viento delivered during New York’s five-run second, connecting for a grand slam against Landon Knack. Before Lindor went deep, Los Angeles had a string of 33 consecutive scoreless innings. Jack Flaherty led the Dodgers to a 9-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night.