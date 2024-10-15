Do you want to focus while you work? Avoid having these TV shows in the background

Some people can’t get any work done without some TV in the background, but a new ranking shows some TV shows make it harder to concentrate than others.

To that end, the ranking from the website KingCasinoBonus says if you’re looking to get work done, change the channel when the animated hit Futurama comes on: It has been deemed the most distracting TV show to have on in the background.

The site analyzed the opening credit music from 168 popular TV shows across various genres and ranked each on a scale of 100, using metrics like beats per minute, danceability (!), energy and loudness.

To that end, Futurama‘s energy pulled a 72.5 overall, topping the list. If you’ve ever watched the show, you know it earned its 99 in the “energy” department, what with its bright colors and rapid-fire jokes.

Second place belonged to Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Its theme clocked in at 135 beats per minute, and while not as “danceable” as Futurama, it ranked at more than 68 overall.

Grey’s Anatomy ranked third, followed by Netflix’s The Punisher and Ted Lasso. The high energy of each of those shows made them more of a distraction than other programming.

Other than Futurama, other animated shows also make poor work companions, according to the study: Attack on Titan ranked #6; Arcane was #7; and Rick and Morty was #8 in the top 10.

The live-action crime shows The Blacklist and Lucifer rounded out the top 10 at #9 and #10, respectively.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.