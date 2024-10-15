Backyard body bust: Suspected body just a rug

A Columbus, Ohio woman who discovered a rug while digging in her backyard thought it might be hiding something even bigger, like a dead body.

The discovery led to a full-fledged police investigation that the homeowner, Katie Santry, captured on TikTok. The livestream has generated over three million views.

Two cadaver dogs, brought in as part of the investigation seemed to confirm Santry’s suspicions, but all they found so far was some remnants of a rug that somehow got buried there.

“I’m still just hoping maybe someone just had a bloody nose on a rug and buried it,” she captioned the video.

What the cadaver dogs detected in the hole is still anybody’s guess.