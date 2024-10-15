Allen and Bills overcome Rodgers’ Hail Mary and beat Jets 23-20 to take control in AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills overcame a Hail Mary touchdown throw by Aaron Rodgers as the first half ended to beat the New York Jets 23-20 and take control of the AFC East. Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Tyler Bass made up for an earlier miss by kicking a go-ahead 22-yard field goal with 3:43 left to help the Bills snap a two-game skid. The loss was the third in a row for the Jets, who capped a tumultuous week during which coach Robert Saleh was fired, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich replaced him as the interim coach and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted from play-calling duties in favor of Todd Downing.