Missing wedding video turns up after 57 years

An Australian couple found their long lost wedding video in Scotland, 57 years after it went missing.

Terry Cheyne of Aberdeen, Scotland had a collection of his Super 8 films transferred to DVD and noticed a wedding between two people he didn’t recognize, according to the Press & Journal.

Cheyne decided to post a picture of the mystery couple on his Facebook, but went six months without any response.

It wasn’t until he shared the picture on a group for natives of Aberdeen’s Mastrick area that Aileen Turnbull of Brisbane, Australia spotted the photo and realized it was of her and her husband, who were married in 1967.

It turns out Cheyne’s uncle worked with her husband back when the film was shot. They had borrowed his projector to watch the film and apparently left it with the projector. The Turnbull’s had the film digitalized so it will be preserved forever.