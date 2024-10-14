Car thief arrested in latest brush with the law — and he’s only 10

Minneapolis police arrested a 10-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a car near a school playground, and it wasn’t his first offense.

The juvenile thief had been arrested at least three other times and is a suspect in a dozen other cases, from auto theft, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon among other things, cops tell WABC-TV.

Police are stumped as to how to deal with the suspect, since he’s too young to go to jail, and unless he’s deemed incompetent to stand trial, his case will be suspended or dismissed, after which the law states he must be released from custody.

