“They’rrrre Heeere”: Would you Airbnb in the Poltergeist house?

Fans of the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist will someday soon be able to spend the night in the California home that was seen on screen, according to TMZ.

The Simi Valley, California, home was not imploded and sucked through a vortex, as it was at the end of the blockbuster. Instead, it still stands in pristine condition — with a jacuzzi and a beautiful pool, not a bubbling mud pit full of skeletons. And it was just purchased for $1.28 million, according to Zillow.

According to the gossip site, the new owner intends to rehab the four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence into a replica of the home as it was seen on screen — and after that will open it up to renters on Airbnb.

Alas, it won’t be ready for this Halloween.

Just keep your hands off the staticky TV.