Pee whiz: Pasadena’s “pee bandit” still at large

What kind of pee-brain would leave bottles of urine on the same electrical box night after night? That’s the question peeving Pasadena residents, particularly a local filmmaker.

“For the past two years an electrical box in my neighborhood had been overrun with bottles of piss,” Derek Milton grouses in the first of six videos posted on TikTok.

“And not your normal run-of-the-mill truck driver bottle of piss but an assortment of different size bottles, different colors and sometimes complemented with a hand-drawn note,” he continues.

Milton and his friends, including filmmaker Grant Yansura, have even gone as far as putting up surveillance cameras in an attempt to track down the culprit, dubbed the “pee bandit.” So far he’s managed to make off with them or slip by them all together.

Milton and Yansura have also attempted to communicate with the mystery man a number of times through the use of a whiteboard with questions and camera microphones, but with no luck.

The city is investigating a man in connection with the case, according to the Los Angeles Times, and Milton and Yansura aren’t giving up either. The two have recently installed yet another camera at the site.