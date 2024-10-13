Dumb: Sneaking shotgun shells past TSA, Dumber: Hiding your meth inside

A Columbia County, Pennsylvania, man was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport recently after allegedly trying to sneak methamphetamine into the airport inside an altered shotgun shell.

TSA checkpoint scanners clued in agents that the suspect may have been hiding something under his clothes, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

They discovered the shotgun shell containing a white powder, which they later identified as methamphetamine.

Shotgun shells, as well as any caliber of ammunition, are prohibited from being carried through a security checkpoint.

The man, whose identity was withheld, has since been arrested.