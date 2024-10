You definitely don’t want to get a tongue-lashing from Ambra Collina.

The 37-year-old Italian woman holds the Guinness World Record for having the largest tongue circumference for a woman with a measurement of 5.44 inches, according to the outlet.

That’s larger than a golf ball, which measures 4.94 inches.

Collina broke the previous record, set by American Jenny DuVander.

The male version of the record is currently held by Belgian Sacha Feiner, whose tongue measures 6.69 inches in circumference.