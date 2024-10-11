New survey says Gen Z employees get the most recognition at work — but they want more

While Gen Zers sometimes get a bad rap in the workforce — to be fair, sometimes it’s warranted — a new survey commissioned by Canva noted those younger folks actually get more recognition at their jobs than their older counterparts.

The problem is, it isn’t enough for them.

The survey polled 1,500 employees in the U.S. and Australia and found 49% of Gen Zers said they receive recognition at work once a week or more. By comparison, just 37% of millennials, 24% of Gen X and 15% of baby boomers said the same.

That said, the survey noted 83% of Gen Z employees wished they felt more appreciated at their job, compared to 77% of millennial employees, 73% of Gen X and 66% of boomers.

Overall, 75% of all employees felt this way.

The survey showed that 94% of employees who feel highly appreciated “love” their workplace; 91% love their job. However, just 18% of those who feel “unappreciated or neutral” say they love their workplace and just 33% say they love their job.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.