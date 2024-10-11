Man “borrows” ambulance to drive to stolen-car hearing

How does a car thief without a ride make it to his court hearing for allegedly stealing a car?

If you’re Kody Adams, allegedly steal an ambulance to get you there.

Adams “was at a gas station in Stillwater asking people for a ride to Pawnee County for his court date,” according to a post on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Facebook. When nobody stepped up, he decided to make use of “an unoccupied LifeNet ambulance supervisor vehicle that had been left running,” the post continues.

A state trooper “caught him at the court house walking in after Adams ditched the vehicle.” He was arrested after admittedly “borrowing” the vehicle.