From rats to riches: Mom turns dead rats into “sexy showgirls”

Caitlin Hillis has turned an unusual hobby into a profitable business, and you won’t believe what it is.

The wedding photographer and graphic designer, 31, transforms dead rats into “sexy showgirls,” complete with feathers, fake eyelashes and pasties.

Hillis tells Metro that she, her sister and her daughter made their first taxidermy a few years ago and had such a fun time, they made more. Eventually they got the idea to “make it sexy and fun and add costumes.”

Caitlin posted pictures of her work online and was surprised to discover that people not only liked them, but wanted to buy them. So she decided to start her own company, Showtime Taxidermy.

The “quirky” and “bizarre” rats sell for a little over $196.