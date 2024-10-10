You can’t pack 10-foot python in carry-on luggage? My bad

People try to sneak all kinds of things into their carry-on luggage when boarding an airplane to avoid the hassle of checking their bags, but security people at an airport in Uzbekistan pitched a hissssy fit over what one passenger tried to smuggle on board.

Footage obtained by Metro shows a man opening up his bag to reveal a 10-foot tiger albino python, native to South and Southeast Asia, curled up inside.

The man was immediately arrested for not having the proper documentation to import the reptile into the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The python was handed over to the Tashkent Zoo, where it was given a clean bill of health.