Showdown set for Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon

No. 2 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 7:30 ET (NBC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 9-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After last weekend’s college football chaos, Saturday’s game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon became one of the most significant matchups of the regular season. The two teams are among just nine undefeated teams among Power Four schools. The game will be the first time that two top-five teams meet at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the last meeting with the Buckeyes 35-28 in Columbus in 2021, but Ohio State won the nine previous matchups.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State leads the nation in total defense, allowing opponents only four touchdowns collectively and an average of just 202.4 yards offense per game. Oregon has been averaging 458.8 offensive yards a game with 20 touchdowns. For the Ducks to have a chance they’ll have to lean on the experience of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer this season from Oklahoma, who has thrown for 1,449 yards and 11 touchdowns and leads the nation in completion percentage.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: Quarterback Will Howard has thrown for 1,238 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with three interceptions. Additionally. Howard’s four rushing scores are the most by a Buckeye QB in five seasons.

Oregon: Defensive end Jordan Burch was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after he had a career-high 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles and a fumble recovery against Michigan State last Saturday. He’s tied for eighth nationally with a career-high five sacks this season. The Buckeyes have allowed just four sacks all season, tied for 11th nationally.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Buckeyes won the national championship after the 2014 season by beating Oregon 42-20 in the first College Football Playoff title game. … Oregon and Ohio State are both among six teams in the top 25 for both rushing and passing defense. … A win would make the Ducks 6-0 for the first time since 2013. … Ohio State has scored all 21 times it has reached the red zone — 20 TDs and a field goal. … The first meeting between Ohio State and Oregon was in the 1958 Rose Bowl, a 10-7 Ohio State win that capped Woody Hayes’ first national championship.

