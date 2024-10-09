Man arrested after cloning giant sheep to breed for captive trophy hunts

A Montana man is facing a huge fine and possibly prison time after successfully cloning a species of giant sheep to be used to breed even bigger sheep for captive hunting in Texas and Minnesota.

Arthur “Jack” Schubarth, an 81-year-old Vaughn, Montana, resident, earned praise for successfully cloning the endangered sheep, but faces a fine of up to $250,000 for violating the federal wildlife trafficking laws, according to The Associated Press.

The violations also carry a possible five-year prison sentence, although prosecutors aren’t seeking jail time.