A Dayton, Ohio, family escaped what could very well have been a deadly end — thanks to their pet cat.

The homeowners were making some renovations to the property when they noticed the cat batting around what appeared to be a live hand grenade, according to WHIO-TV.

The bomb squad removed the grenade and set it off in a controlled environment, avoiding what could have led to a big me-ouch!

How the grenade got there in the first place is anybody’s guess.