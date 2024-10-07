Participant’s porn prank brings city council meeting to an premature climax

(NOTE CONTENT) A recent city council meeting in Kamloops, British Columbia, came to an abrupt end during a portion of the meeting that allows members of the public to say what’s on their minds, either in person or remotely by video. And one person had, shall we say, a dirty mind.

Rather than talk about topics on that night’s agenda, this remote participant used his time to show a pornographic video, according to news outlet CBC.

The prank, it turns out, was just the latest in a series of disruptions that have persuaded the council to consider ditching that part of the meeting altogether.

For now, though, they’re looking for a better way of screening remote participants.

Guess there’s not a heck of a lot going on in Kamloops.