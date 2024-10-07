LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history when they played together for the first time during the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against Phoenix. LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son to play in any NBA game at the same time, let alone on the same team. The James family’s remarkable moment coincidentally happened on Bronny’s 20th birthday. Bronny James entered the game as a substitute to begin the second quarter, joining his father on the court out of the timeout.. The crowd at Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley cheered at the mention of Bronny’s name.