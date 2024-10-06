Warner Bros. Studio Tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Friends by bringing back Friendsgiving event

If you’re a Friends fan, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood has just made some holiday plans for you.

In celebration of the sitcom’s 30th birthday, the tour is bringing back one of its fan-favorite traditions: Friendsgiving. Bookings are now available for you to get your seat at the table.

“This special event offers fans the ultimate opportunity to celebrate the beloved show with a unique behind-the-scenes tour and themed holiday dining at the location where the show was originally filmed!” the ad copy announces.

Highlights include a Friendsgiving holiday meal at the iconic fountain where the opening credits were shot. There are even vegetarian and gluten-free options for the Phoebe in your group.

Just remember to wear your Thanksgiving pants, like Joey did.

There’s also a 90-minute Friends-themed studio tour where fans can visit iconic locations, including the studio in which the show was shot. The tour will also include trivia contests and exclusive clips of the show’s stars.



For the sake of your Insta feed, there will also be a costume display where you can take photos of screen-used costumes from the show, and you can “sip character-inspired drinks at Central Perk Café” — and naturally there is exclusive Friends merch to be had at the boutique.



The event will be open Nov. 8 through Nov. 10; Nov. 15 through Nov. 17; Nov. 21 through Nov. 24; and Nov. 29 through Nov. 30.

Could you be any more grateful?

Sorry, we had to.