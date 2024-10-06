Pilot lands on interstate, makes emergency repairs, then takes off again

Seeing vehicles broken down on the side of a highway isn’t unusual, except for the one that a couple driving down a stretch of Interstate 25 in Wyoming came across.

While driving to their daughter’s softball game, Levi and Kelsi Dutton spotted a low-flying, single engine plane that landed on the road directly ahead of them, according to Cowboy State Daily.

When they pulled over to see if the pilot was OK, he nonchalantly told them that the aircraft was experiencing technical problems, and assured them he could figure out the problem and fix it.

With help from the Duttons, who stopped traffic, the pilot proceeded to use the interstate as a runway, took off and headed for Cheyenne, where he could perform a full inspection.

“He was really calm,” Kelsi tells the outlet. “He actually said he wasn’t going to call home until after he figured things out because he didn’t want to cause panic.”

“What are the odds of this?” Kelsi adds. “It was awesome.”