LAPD raid goes from lousy to laughable

It was bad enough when the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly targeted the wrong business in an apparent drug raid, but the failed operation took a comical turn when one of its officers learned that guns and MRI machines don’t mix.

MRI stands for magnetic resonance imaging — emphasis on “magnetic.”

The force of the machine’s magnetism was so strong that it sucked the cop’s rifle, which was “dangling … in his right hand, with an unsecured strap,” out of his hand and became attached to the machine, according to a lawsuit the business filed against the LAPD and obtained by SFGATE.

An officer then allegedly activated an emergency shutoff button on the machine, damaging it in the process.

The officer grabbed his rifle and left, leaving behind a magazine filled with bullets on the office floor, according to the lawsuit.

The owners of the diagnostic center are suing the LAPD for an unspecified amount in damages for allegedly violating their constitutional rights.