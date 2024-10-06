Guests say Bridgerton-themed ball was anything but high class

Fans of the Netflix show Bridgerton who attended a themed event in Detroit are crying foul because the event ended up being far from what they were promised.

The guests dressed in period costumes and paid between $150 and $1,000 to attend the event, according to The Guardian. Many guests are demanding refunds.

They were promised a night of “prizes, giveaways and more,” but instead got undercooked food, along with an exotic dancer and a stripper pole as entertainment.

“It was complete chaos,” one attendee tells ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV. “They never even scanned our tickets. Then there were random people that we had paid to eat dinner and there were random people all throughout the venue.”

The event was organized by a company called Uncle N Me LLC, according to the outlet. It was originally scheduled for Aug. 25, but was reportedly postponed just days prior due to problems with the venue and switched to Sept. 22.

In a statement obtained by WXYZ-TV, Uncle N Me LLC apologized to customers who were not satisfied with their experience and said it is “working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve.”