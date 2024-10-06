America’s loneliest states revealed

As reported, people in this country are becoming so isolated that U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning about it.

However, according to a new poll by Axios, you might be feeling it more if you live in Alaska, which the pollsters have found to be America’s loneliest state.

Coming in second was Oregon, followed by Virginia.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that it’s hard to connect in America’s largest state: At more than 665,000 square miles, it is the least populated state in the country, with an estimated 1.3 people per square mile.

Then, of course, there’s the weather up north, particularly as its unforgiving winter comes.

According to the poll of nearly 60,000 Americans, 45.9% of Alaskans say they feel lonely “sometimes, usually, or always.” Oregonians clocked in at 44.7% and Virginia at 43.3%.

The survey noted people in Iowa feel the least lonely, followed by Delaware and Wisconsin: Just 35.9% of the folks in Iowa said they feel lonely; that number was 36.5% in Delaware and 37% in Wisconsin.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.