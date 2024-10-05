MLB Friday Playoff News

Guardians’ Ben Lively left off the ALDS roster against the Tigers. Montero on, Mize off for Detroit

Ben Lively was left off Cleveland’s roster for the AL Division Series against Detroit despite being an invaluable addition to the Guardians’ starting rotation this season. Lively went 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts. He was signed to a one-year contract as a free agent in December. The right-hander led the team in wins and was arguably the club’s most consistent pitcher for the first three months. The Guardians chose to carry 12 pitchers and also left off Nick Sandlin and Pedro Avila, who went a combined 14-1. The Tigers, who swept Houston in the AL wild-card round, made only one change. Rookie right-hander Keider Montero was added for the ALDS in place of righty Casey Mize.

Shohei Ohtani is feeling excitement, not nerves, on eve of his postseason debut with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is about to realize his childhood dream of playing in important games. There’s nothing bigger than the Major League Baseball playoffs. And the Japanese superstar says he isn’t nervous. Ohtani says the excitement of playing October baseball for the first time is greater than anything else he could be feeling. He spent the last six years with the Los Angeles Angels, who never made the postseason during his tenure. Fans on both sides of the Pacific are clamoring to see what the record-setting Ohtani can do in October after he became the first player in MLB history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.

George Brett reminds Royals players of intensity of past playoffs against Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — George Brett watches the Kansas City Royals prepare to face the New York Yankees and remembers the combustible clashes of the 1970s. The Hall of Famer tells players: “This isn’t a series, this is war,” tossing in a profanity for emphasis. Brett slid late into Graig Nettles in 1977’s Game 5 of the best-of-five AL Championship Series, catching the third baseman on the face with an arm. Nettles kicked Brett in the teeth. Brett threw a punch as benches and bullpens emptied. Six years later, Yankee Stadium was the site of the infamous Pine Tar Game, when Brett’s ninth-inning homer was disallowed and later restored by the AL president.