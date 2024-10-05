Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James lead No. 6 Oregon to 31-10 victory over Michigan State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — With another win in hand, sixth-ranked Oregon can now look toward Ohio State and one of the most anticipated games of the Ducks’ first season in the Big Ten.

Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another to help Oregon remain undefeated with a 31-10 victory over Michigan State on Friday night.

Oregon is now 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten heading into next weekend’s game at home against the third-ranked Buckeyes.

“You dream for moments like these and just games like this. I think everyone’s excited about it,” Gabriel said. “You look at what you can get better at, and put this game to rest, and then full steam ahead.”

Gabriel completed 20 of 32 passes to finish with 257 yards and Jordan James ran for a career-high 166 yards and another score. Tez Johnson caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a TD.

It was the third straight loss for Michigan State (3-3, 1-2), spoiling Jonathan Smith’s return to the state of Oregon after leaving Oregon State for the Spartans last November. Smith coached the Beavers for six seasons, going 2-4 against the Ducks.

It was sloppy on both sides at the start. Gabriel had a pair of interceptions and the Spartans fumbled the ball on the verge of scoring in the first half.

“I just think sometimes my eyes are bigger than my stomach in the red zone,” Gabriel said.

Michigan State, which lost the football three times in the red zone in the first half against Ohio State last week, was ranked No. 123 in the nation for red zone offense (66.7%). The Spartans went into the game with 13 turnovers — third most in the nation.

“When you play really good teams, the small errors are going to get exposed, the execution is going to get tougher. And we’re not there yet,” Smith said.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles hit Nick Marsh with a 44-yard pass to get the Spartans to the Oregon 2, but on the next play Chiles fumbled at the goal line on a keeper and it was recovered by Oregon’s Jordan Burch.

The turnovers hurt the Ducks, too. Gabriel’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Malik Spencer midway through the sloppy first quarter.

Traeshon Holden tripped and fell but still managed to catch a 37-yard pass from Gabriel while lying on the turf. Gabriel was hit hard by former Oregon linebacker Anthony Jones after delivering the throw but returned a play later — and went on to run for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Ducks the lead.

“Big hits are natural and it’s a physical game,” Gabriel said. “You’ve got to keep swinging. It don’t stop and the clock’s continuing to tick. So I’ve got a job to do, and that’s playing quarterback for our guys.”

Gabriel was intercepted again by Michigan State’s Charles Brantley in the red zone in the second quarter.

James, who amassed 151 yards rushing in the first half, ran for a 3-yard TD to put the Ducks up 14-0.

Evan Stewart caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Gabriel five seconds before halftime. Andrew Boyle added a 50-yard field goal midway through the third. Johnson caught a 2-yard scoring pass for the Ducks early in the fourth to make it 31-0.

Michigan State avoided the shutout with Kay’Ron Lynch Adams’ 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Kim added a 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Ducks now head into the meaningful home showdown against Ohio State. Oregon had lackluster victories against Idaho and Boise State to start the season, but have since settled into their first Big Ten season with comfortable wins over former Pac-12 rival Oregon State, UCLA and the Spartans.

Coach Dan Lanning said the team will celebrate Friday’s win until “about midnight” before turning the attention to the Buckeyes.

“There’s a reason they’re one of the best teams in the country, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Lanning said.

TAKEAWAYS

Michigan State: The Spartans have lost all four all-time visits to Autzen Stadium. … Chiles was sacked four times by the Ducks. … Michigan State had just 59 yards rushing in the game. … Tight end Jack Velling said: “The defense had our backs, we’ve just got to finish better.”

Oregon: All three of Gabriel’s interceptions have come in the red zone. … Jordan Burch had 2 1/2 sacks and a recovered fumble. … The Ducks sported a yellow Nike “Heroes” uniform Friday that was designed by Lanning’s family to recognize those who have battled cancer. Lanning’s wife Sauphia was treated for bone cancer in 2017. Three cancer patients rang a bell during the game to show they had completed their treatment.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans have a bye next weekend before hosting Iowa on Oct. 19.

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 3 Ohio State next Saturday.

___