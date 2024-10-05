Bronny James begins his Lakers career with a preseason debut. LeBron won’t join until the next game

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James played in his first NBA preseason game when the Lakers host Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles’ two games in the Coachella Valley. LeBron James didn’t play with his oldest son against the Timberwolves, but the 39-year-old superstar is likely to play against Phoenix on Sunday, which just happens to be Bronny’s 20th birthday. Bronny James finished with two points in the Lakers’ 124-107 loss to the Timberwolves, missing his first five shots before making a layup with 56.9 seconds to play.