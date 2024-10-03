Man rescued after trying to swim from Canada to Detroit

A Florida man was rescued by a mailboat after trying to make his way from Windsor, Canada, to Detroit via the Detroit River.

The man was spotted floating in the river in a life boat, the Detroit Fire Department tells ABC News affiliate WXYZ-TV. They were able to pluck the man out of the water before a fireboat arrived.

The crew member who first spotted the man, who claimed he was an American citizen, says he looked disoriented or under the influence.

Based on the details, we’d say it was a little bit of both.