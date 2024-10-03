“Bullied” bride disinvites 25 wedding guests 6 weeks before ceremony

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A bride-to-be pulled off the ultimate Halloween trick on 25 of her wedding guests by making them disappear from the guest list.

The bride recently wrote in a Reddit forum titled Am I the A****** that she’d been planning her Halloween-themed wedding for two years, but that her mother and grandmother waited until just six weeks before the ceremony to try to talk her out of the idea on the grounds that it was satanic.

“I told my mom and grandma a firm no,” she writes, adding “half my mom’s side thought they would be cute and say they aren’t coming in a random a** power struggle.”

The beleaguered bride responded by disinviting anyone who complained or backed her mother and grandmother — about 25 people in all, including one of her bridesmaids.

“My aunt (who was one of the uninvited) told me people are allowed to disagree with me and that doesn’t mean (I) can pull an invitation from a wedding that they have made plans to attend,” adds the bride, who continues to stand her ground.

“I told my aunt they had two years for complaints but saying you are not going at 6 weeks before my wedding is b******* and everyone f***** around and found out I will not be bullied by my family over this.”

Commenters overwhelmingly told the bride she needn’t have any nightmares over the fiasco, with answers like, “Have a great time with the guests who aren’t jerks.”