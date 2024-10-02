Wyoming ranks as most optimistic state

While Hawaii topped a recent list of the happiest states in the U.S., a new ranking shows that when it comes to which state sees the proverbial cup as half full, it’s Wyoming.

The so-called Equality State topped the list of the most optimistic states, according to data culled by the yogurt company Iceland Provisions.

The company surveyed 5,000 U.S. adults — 100 participants from each state — in partnership with author and behavioral scientist Dr. Deepika Chopra, known as The Optimism Doctor.

Ten metrics were in play, including everything from how often respondents ate well and exercised, to how they dealt with challenging situations. “Scores were averaged together to provide a score of that state’s optimism,” according to the company’s press release.

With that in mind, Wyoming ranked #1, scoring a 7.2. California was close behind, with 7.1 — tied with New Jersey.

Alabama was next with 7.0, tied with Maryland to round out the top five.

According to the poll, 82% of those in Wyoming “wake up ready to own the day” versus just 62% of all Americans. Moreover, 98% of Wyoming residents “retry failed projects” — something 90% of Americans at large do not do.

Also, the survey found boomers to be the most optimistic Americans, with an optimism score of 7.1 versus the lowest-ranked demographic, Gen Z (6.4).

The survey showed just 9% of boomers “let daily annoyances get under their skin.” Those little things bug 34% of Gen Zers, the survey shows.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.