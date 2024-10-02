OK, which bugger bugged the book drop?

The Royal Oak Public Library was forced to close down for a few days due to a buggy situation, and we don’t mean bookworms.

“Bugs entered the library in items in our book drop. Until we can identify and remediate the problem, we will remain closed,” the library shared Sunday on Instagram.

“The bugs were discovered in a DVD case when it was opened and the bugs came out. It appeared to be multiple species of bugs, but we aren’t sure,” a spokesperson for the library said in the caption.

The post went on to say they decided to close the library “for health and safety reasons.”