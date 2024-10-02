Miami tops poll of U.S. cities with the most bad hair days

A 2021 poll said Americans have the equivalent of three months’ worth of bad hair days every year, but a new ranking shows where you live is a huge part of that.

According to a ranking from the beauty scheduling software Goldie, Miami is the U.S. city with the highest number of bad hair days on average. According to the company’s findings, the city’s high winds, high humidity, hard water and high levels of UV due to its closeness to the equator make it particularly bad for one’s hair.

Tampa ranked second, according to the company’s data, for the same reasons.

Ranking third in the cities with the most worst hair days was San Antonio, Texas. In addition to high winds, heat and humidity, that city has water with the highest mineral count, which can take a toll on your hair.

Dallas came in fourth, with an average wind speed of 16 mph and 109 muggy days a year — nothing compared to Miami’s 248 muggy days a year, but still a challenge.

Rounding out the top five was Phoenix, Arizona. While you won’t have to deal with humidity there, Goldie says you’ll have the opposite issue: It’s so hot and dry your hair can get frizzy — not to mention there’s also a high UV index to protect your hair from.

