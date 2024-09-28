Pee-ved homeowner puts damper on would-be tinklers

A Sydney homeowner was so fed up with people from a nearby pub using his property as a toilet after a night of drinking that he decided to fight back.

The homeowner, Stephen Bodnar, came up with a booby trap consisting of a $3,000 sprinkler and CCTV system to chase would-be whizzers away, according to 7News.

The way it works is a motion detector triggers a light, followed by a three-minute dousing of water between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Bodnar’s booby trap is working like a charm, and he has the surveillance videos of shocked victims to prove it.