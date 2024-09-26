This just plain stinks

Well this stinks — literally.

A grease trap malfunction at a restaurant in Fresno, California, that caused cooking fats and oils to spill into the parking lot has made for a slippery and smelly situation in the area.

The situation is so bad, in fact, that it’s prompted a response from hazmat and environmental health teams, according to ABC affiliate KFSN-TV.

Officials say the runoff was tested and contained no toxic substances, but the area was blocked off for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.