Search Continues For Missing Boater

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – On 9/25/2024 at about 11:39 am, Hood River County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a capsized boat in the Columbia River near the mouth of the White Salmon River. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded with their boat, along with multiple other law enforcement agency boats.

The first law enforcement personnel were on scene within 15 minutes. Six people aboard the capsized vessel were pulled from the water and transported to shore. Of those six, two people were transported to the hospital. A seventh person aboard has not yet been located.

The initial investigation determined the vessel was a 24’ North River fishing boat that was last seen in the area of the green navigation buoy near the White Salmon inlet. The search and investigation are both ongoing. Out of respect for the families of those aboard, names will not be released at this time.

The initial search included the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Officers, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple civilian vessels. The search was also aided by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office plane and the US Coast Guard helicopter from the Astoria Station.

The search will continue Thursday, September 26th with additional resources assisting.