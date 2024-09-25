You’d think trying to sell a property once owned by hoops legend Michael Jordan would be a slam dunk, but no one seems to be interested in his Highland Park, Illinois, mansion.

The property, which hit the market back in 2022, hasn’t gotten a nibble — at least until now … maybe.

TMZ reports the mansion — which boasts nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym and a full-sized basketball court, along with a circular infinity pool and tennis court — is currently listed as “contingent,” meaning Jordan has a potential buyer, providing certain conditions are met.

The original asking price of $29 million has been sliced nearly in half since first going on the market. Its most recent listing price was $14,855,000, which, if you add up the digits — 1+4+8+5+5 — adds up to the Chicago Bulls star’s famous number 23, the outlet points out.

Neither the buyer nor the conditions have been revealed. A lifetime supply of Jordans, maybe?