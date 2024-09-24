WDFW seeks public comment on draft strategy to prioritize fish passage barrier removal

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on a draft statewide strategy to prioritize the removal of small-scale barriers that prevent salmon and steelhead from swimming upstream.

At the direction of the Legislature, the draft strategy offers a coordinated approach that focuses Washington’s various fish passage correction programs to maximize recovery of depressed, threatened, and endangered salmon stocks as well as the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population.

WDFW consulted with and continues to work with tribes, partners, and a science panel in developing the draft strategy, as well as the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board, which evaluates fish passage projects and identifies priority projects for funding considerations.

The public is invited to view the draft strategy and provide comments through Oct. 14, 2024; comments can be submitted online at WDFW’s website, or by mail to:

Dr. Jane Atha

Fish Passage Strategist

P.O. Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98504

WDFW is also hosting a hybrid workshop to discuss and hear feedback on the plan from 2-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee; more information on that workshop, including details about how to attend online, is available at the statewide fish passage prioritization strategy webpage.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish, wildlife, and recreational and commercial opportunities.