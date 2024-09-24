Remember murder hornets? Get ready for “horror” wasps

Mississippi scientists have discovered a new species of wasp whose birthing process resembles a classic scene from the 1979 sci-fi movie Aliens.

The female of the species reproduce by depositing its eggs in the belly of a fruit fly using its stinger. The embryo then hatches while inside the fly’s abdomen before emerging from the host’s stomach about 18 days later, leaving the fruit fly to die a painful death, a biologist at Mississippi State University tells Live Science.

On the bright side, scientists say the wasps love to prey on fruit flies, those pesky little insects we can’t seem to remove from our kitchens.