My, but they grow up so fast

Hey, at least give one little girl credit for not waking up mommy and daddy on a Sunday morning.

An 8-year-old Bedford, Ohio, girl who went missing Sunday morning was found at a Target store 25 minutes away from her home.

Officers say they got a call from the girl’s family reporting that the girl, last seen around 7 a.m., was missing, along with their 2020 Nissan Rogue, according to ABC affiliate WEWS-TV.

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring Doorbell showed the little girl getting into the vehicle and driving away.

Traffic cameras later spotted the SUV driving on a local road before catching up with the vehicle, minus the girl, in a Target parking lot. She later found inside the store.

No one was hurt during the Target run, but the girl did tell police that she struck a mailbox along the way.