It’s a meow-acle: Cat found after getting lost in the sewers for eight weeks

Curiosity didn’t kill the cat this time, but a 3-year-old tabby was missing for eight weeks after getting trapped in the sewer.

Happily, as The Associated Press reports, the feline, who, ironically, is named Drifter, has been found and returned to his home in Duluth, Minnesota.

Pet parents Clifton Nesseth and Ashley Comstock lost their furry companion on July 18, and after over a month of searching, they started to plan a memorial when they were alerted to the sound of meowing at a local construction site.

“A little paw shot out of a tear in the fabric,” Nesseth says. “It was a tabby cat paw. We tore the fabric more and then his head popped through.”

Now that he’s back home, Drifter is on the way to a full recovery and regaining the weight he lost during his sewer journey.

“He’s a foodie, if a cat ever was,” Nesseth says. “We’re trying to give him fluids and he wants to eat the syringe.”