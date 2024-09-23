Convicted criminal trying to flee courthouse chased down by jurors

A convicted criminal who may have thought he was in a Mission: Impossible movie found his mission to escape a courthouse very impossible, indeed.

According to The Associated Press, 31-year-old Nicholas Carter, who was found guilty of assaulting a child, decided to make a break for it during a hearing in Skowhegan, Maine, and ran out of the building while still in handcuffs. What he perhaps didn’t count on was two jurors running after him.

Carter did make it out of the building, but Tom Cruise he was not: he eventually fell on his face outside the parking lot as the two jurors and a detective corralled him.

We’re guessing that “chasing the defendant” was not covered in juror orientation, but these two provided a good example if ever that were to be added in.