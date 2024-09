A Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew responded to a report of someone stranded in the water, but it turned out to be some dummy.

The stranded person was in reality an RNLI training dummy lost earlier by another crew, according to Filey Lifeboat’s Facebook page.

“So Fred’s had an unauthorized holiday to Yorkshire,” The Hartlepool RNLI joked in response on its Facebook.

The dummy had no comment.