Dubai princess finds life after divorce scent-sational

Two months after dissing her husband for being “occupied with other companions” and declaring she was divorcing him, Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is finding that revenge not only tastes sweet, it smells pretty good, too.

The daughter of the ruler of Dubai, 30, has launched a new perfume fragrance called Divorce.

An Instagram post that features a photo of the perfume bottle has received thousands of likes and comments.

“It sure smells like freedom,” wrote one user.

“In 2024, women don’t cry. We launch new businesses!” added another.