As most dog owners would tell you, there’s nothing cuter than when you and your pooch stare into each other’s eyes.

However, scientists say it’s more than just cute: doing so helps sync your dog’s brain to yours.

According to their study, which was published in the journal Advanced Science, that’s known as “interbrain activity coupling” and it “represents the neural basis of social interactions” — and the study recorded this for the first time in “human–dog dyads.”

The research wasn’t just about doggos, though: The scientists also looked into canines with a mutation called SHANK3, which is similar to autism in humans. Those dogs didn’t share the same synchronization benefit as dogs without that genetic problem, i.e. they have difficulty socially bonding.

However, when those affected dogs were treated with a single dose of LSD, they were able to sync as a normal dog would, which may open the door into research using the psychedelic to treat social impairment in humans with autism spectrum disorders.