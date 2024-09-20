Survey shows 70% of millennials would rather text than talk in person

This might be no surprise if one happens to be your co-worker — or kid — but a new survey says 70% of millennials and younger members of Gen Z would rather text than talk face to face.

This is according to a new survey from the business solutions company LivePerson, which polled more than 4,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 34 in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, France, Germany and Japan.

In the United States and in the United Kingdom, that number bumps up to 74%.

In fact, 42% say it’s fine to be on your phone at the dinner table, and 28% say it’s OK to look at your phone in the middle of a conversation.

Seven in 10 respondents say they sleep with their phones at arm’s distance, and 66% say they bring their phone with them to the bathroom — and more than half check for notifications if they wake up in the middle of the night.

In fact, their phones have become so central to their lives that 62% of respondents say they’d rather forget their wallet at home than their celly.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.