Poll shows voters really should brush up on the Constitution ahead of the election

It’s no secret that Americans on both sides of the political fence have strong opinions — but when it comes to knowledge of how the government works, not so much.

Ahead of Sept. 17’s Constitution Day, The Annenberg Public Policy Center released its Constitution Day Civics Survey, which revealed many Americans have some brushing up to do.

For example, just 65% of respondents could correctly name all three branches of government — that is, executive, legislative and judicial.

Seventy-four percent of those polled know the First Amendment protects the freedom of speech — however, there are four other rights outlined by the foundational tenet of the American government. Just 39% could name the freedom of religion; 29%, the freedom of the press; 11%, the right to petition the government; and 27%, the right to assembly.

What’s more, only a little over half of those polled knew Republicans are currently in control of the House and the Democrats, the Senate.

Further, while 86% know Supreme Court justices are appointed, not elected, and that they serve life terms (85%), just 56% said they knew the Supreme Court has the final say as to what is constitutional and what isn’t — not whomever lives in the White House.

“Civics knowledge matters,” says Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center, in a media release. “Those who do not understand the rights protected by the Constitution can neither cherish nor invoke them; those who do not know which party controls the House and Senate may misattribute credit or blame for action or inaction.”

