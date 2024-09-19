Cantwell Joins Ceremony Honoring Women of ‘Hidden Figures’

Cantwell co-sponsored act that awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the four NASA mathematicians who were the subject of the book and movie

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee joined House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony recognizing the women who contributed to the space race, including the NASA mathematicians who were the subject of the book and movie Hidden Figures.

Sen. Cantwell co-sponsored the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act, which awards the Congressional Gold Medal to Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, Dorothy Vaughan, Christine Darden, and all the women “computers”, mathematicians, and engineers at NASA, and its precursor organization the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), who devoted their talents in service to the United States from the 1930s to the 1970s through World War II, the Space Race, and the Cold War.

“Yesterday, we honored the incredible legacies of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Dr. Christine Darden, whose groundbreaking work helped the United States win the space race,” said Sen. Cantwell. “These women shattered barriers and made breakthrough discoveries on behalf of our nation, despite facing racial and gender discrimination. We must honor and build on their legacy by training the diverse STEM workforce necessary for America to lead the future of innovation and scientific exploration.”

Sen. Cantwell is a strong advocate of increasing the number of women and minorities in STEM fields. The CHIPS & Science Act — of which Sen. Cantwell was a chief architect and lead negotiator — authorized $13 billion in STEM education funding at the National Science Foundation, representing a tripling of the NSF’s annual STEM education budget over five years. Nearly $2 billion is authorized to go to minority-serving institutions and other emerging research institutions around the country with a proven track record of helping grow a diverse workforce.

Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Recipients

Katherine Johnson in recognition of her service to the United States as a mathematician. Katherine Johnson (1918-2020) made groundbreaking contributions to the U.S. space program during her 33-year career at NASA. Her calculations were critical to several historic missions, including the trajectory for the first American in space, Alan Shepherd, in 1961 and the Apollo 11 moon landing. She also worked on the Space Shuttle and Landsat Programs. In 2015, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Johnson’s daughter, Katherine Goble Moore, accepted the medal on her behalf.

Dr. Christine Darden, for her service to the United States as an aeronautical engineer. Christine Darden (1942-) is internationally recognized for her work in aerodynamics, and especially for her authority in the field of sonic-boom minimization. Dr. Darden’s 40-year career in flight research culminated in her position as head of NASA Langley’s Strategic Communications Office at the time of her retirement in 2007. Christon Darden, Dr. Darden’s granddaughter, accepted the medal on her behalf.

Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson in recognition of their service to the United States during the space race.

Dorothy Vaughan (1910-2008) was NASA’s first African-American manager, serving as the head of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA’s) then-segregated West Area Computing Unit from 1949 to 1958. The West Area Computing unit was an all-Black group of female mathematicians that distinguished themselves with the contributions to all areas of research at the Langley Research Center. Vaughan was an expert programmer and contributed to NASA’s Scout Launch Vehicle Program. The Smithsonian Institution accepted the medal on Vaughan behalf.

Mary Jackson (1921-2005) became NASA’s first Black female engineer in 1958 after working as a computer for two years. Throughout her 20-year engineering career, she specialized in aerodynamics and supersonic flight research. In 2020, NASA named its headquarters after her, in recognition of her groundbreaking contributions and dedication to elevating women in the scientific fields. Jackson’s granddaughter, Wanda Jackson, accepted the medal on her behalf.

The additional medal is given in recognition of all the women who served as computers, mathematicians, and engineers at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics and NASA between the 1930s and the 1970s. The Smithsonian Institute accepted the award on their behalf.